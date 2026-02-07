Booker T Says WWE Star Is 'One Of The Last' To Turn Wrestling Into Shakespearean Art

WWE star GUNTHER has been on quite a run over the last year, seemingly ending the careers of Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles. According to Booker T, the way GUNTHER's going about his "Career Killer" arc can be compared to one of the greatest storytellers in history: William Shakespeare.

"When MMA came along, we had to walk a certain line as professional wrestlers, just from my point of view, anyway," Booker said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "GUNTHER knows exactly how to stay on that line and make you believe in what he's doing, even though this is professional wrestling. That's the true art of this game, you know? I applaud GUNTHER for what he does in the ring and ... how he keeps this game still that Shakespearean art that I loved being a part of for so, so many years. He's one of the last guys to go out there and do it like that."

GUNTHER recently took part in the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble match just minutes after wrestling Styles. He did not emerge successful, making it all the way to end before being eliminated by the winner, Roman Reigns. The setback doesn't seem to have held the performer down too much, as GUNTHER showed up on "WWE Raw" this past Monday to gloat over his victory against Styles.

Styles' former tag team partner Dragon Lee came down to confront GUNTHER, seeming to set up the Austrian's next storyline. With WWE WrestleMania 42 fast approaching, the promotion will presumably begin setting GUNTHER up for a major match at the show.

