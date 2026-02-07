The Undertaker 'Felt Horrible' When Cody Rhodes Had His WWE WrestleMania 29 Match Cut

Among the many WWE WrestleMania matches that comprise The Undertaker's winning streak, his WrestleMania 29 bout against CM Punk remains a standout. Taking it personally that they weren't in the show's main event, the two performers wrestled for 22 minutes, apparently going over their allotted time. That may or may not have caused a planned bout involving Cody Rhodes to be cut from the show.

Appearing together on "Six Feet Under," Mark Calaway and Rhodes discussed that night, which was apparently a difficult one for Rhodes. Although Rhodes said he puts more blame on Diddy for his segment going long, Calaway took some of the blame.

"I felt horrible, because I got to see you a little bit in passing, how disappointed and hurt you were that you didn't go out," Calaway said.

Calaway's wife, fellow WWE star Michelle McCool, also recalled her husband sharing that Rhodes seemed devastated to learn that he wouldn't be on the show. Looking back, though, Rhodes suspects that the last minute removal might have been all for show, and he was never actually planned for the event.

"I'm pretty sure 'Total Divas' was filming for the purposes that the match was always going to get cut," Rhodes stated. "I've asked Nikki [Bella] about it, and I've asked – yeah, to this day, like, 'Hey, did you know?' And they're all like, 'No,' and I actually believe them in a sense that they didn't. But I think, 'No, I think this might've always [been planned].' ... And as a wrestler and storyteller, I would've liked to have known."

Regardless of whether that's true, Rhodes now views the situation as a lesson learned. Many of the problems he ran into he now believes are "fixable," and Rhodes learned from his time creating an "alternative promotion" that wrestlers have a tendency to be a little delusional about themselves and their place in a company.

