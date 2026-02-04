WWE's CM Punk On AJ Styles' Retirement: 'I Know What He Told Me Behind The Scenes'

AJ Styles called it a career, in WWE at least, at the Royal Rumble, when he passed out in the middle of the ring to "The Career Killer" GUNTHER's sleeper hold, after putting up a fighting effort. Rumors of what may be next for Styles continue to swirl days later, and even WWE commentator Pat McAfee told World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk he's confused after Styles put his gloves back on after initially looking like he'd leave them in the ring.

Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," Punk gave a little hope to Styles' fans, though he wouldn't reveal what he knew.

"Who knows. I don't know. I know what he told me behind-the-scenes, which is nobody else's business," Punk said. "Listen, if we ever do a WrestleMania in the future in Atlanta and we need like gnarly Allen Jones to come back and do a street fight, he's like Bruno Sammartino against the 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, circa late 80s, yeah bring it on.

Styles made it official last year that 2026 would be his last in the ring. Paul "Triple H" Levesque said at the Rumble post-show that Styles made it clear he was finished with in-ring competition following the GUNTHER match, however, many fans believe he could end up in TNA, or possibly even AEW.

According to Fightful Select, it was expected among AEW sources that if they were able to, they would bring in "The Phenomenal One," as he remains close to many within the company. The outlet also reported that NJPW would also want to use Styles, as they are losing many of their top talents.

