Jey Uso Addresses Criticism Of WWE's Roman Reigns: 'I'll Never Hate On My Own Family'

Former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso might get fans hyped up during his entrances, chanting 'YEET' alongside him, but on social media, the consensus isn't the same. Many have vocally criticized Uso in not just his in-ring ability but also his star power, claiming that his entrances are take up precious time as well.

However, some online fans are not happy with Roman Reigns' victory at the Royal Rumble, and Uso has caught wind of the flak his cousin has been getting.

"So much hate on dis mf," he posted on his Instagram Status. "[I'll] never hate on my own family we lift [each] other up, the whole world already trynna keep us down.. WE still runnin s***. Flowers to mines."

Following this, Uso also posted another quick status update, taking ownership of a term used in wrestling today.

"Oh That 'cinema' term we use in wrestling now... Came from the bloodline Your welcome," he boasted.

Reigns himself interestingly levied some heavy criticism towards WWE during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" ahead of the Rumble, asserting that the promotion hasn't advanced since his last world championship reign. The 'Original Tribal Chief' said that he could no longer sit back and watch what WWE has become, declaring his entry for the Rumble shortly after.

Despite his heavy-handed criticism, Reigns ultimately walked away from the Rumble with the win, and made his intentions clear that he'd be going after CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania instead of Drew McIntyre, setting the stage for a feud between the two that initially quietly began back in 2024's Survivor Series: WarGames.