Konnan Offers Critique Of WWE's Jey Uso

Jey Uso successfully transitioned from being a top-notch tag team wrestler to being a loved singles star, but his star seems to have faded in recent months, which Konnan has brought up now.

Some WWE fans have criticized Uso's in-ring work in recent times, particularly his match with CM Punk. On Konnan's "Keepin' it 100" podcast, co-panellist Disco Inferno noted how Jey missed a few spots in a match on "WWE Raw." Konnan agreed with the assessment, despite being a fan of Uso, and also pointed out how he's not good on the microphone. He feels that The Usos winning the tag team titles was just a pat on the back, but he still believes Jey can contribute if a storyline between The Rock and Roman Reigns is resurrected.

"I'm a Jey fan, [but] his mic work is not good. And so you add that to the work problems, you know, I feel sorry for him. I really do. I felt what they did with him on Raw was kind of like, 'Here you go, here's an attaboy,'" said Konnan. "Hopefully, if Roman does wrestle Rock, he's somehow in the mix, and they give him another chance. I think he deserves another chance."

Jey has had quite a rollercoaster last 12 months, gaining massive traction after winning the men's Royal Rumble match and then beating Gunther at WrestleMania. But, he lost to the Austrian a few weeks later, and missed an opportunity to reclaim the title, ultimately won by CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event. Now, WWE seems to have put him back in the tag team division as he has once again begun to team with his brother Jimmy, and The Usos returned to winning tag team gold by capturing the WWE World Tag Team Championships, their first tag team title together in over two years.