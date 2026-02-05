WWE's Kit Wilson Discusses Inspiration Behind His Theme Music

Kit Wilson, formerly of Pretty Deadly, is doing a fantastic job of making a name for himself outside of the tag team while Elton Prince is on the shelf following neck surgery. Part of the way he's doing it, in addition to his gimmick denouncing toxic masculinity, is a catchy new theme tune that has taken social media by storm.

Wilson told Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast that he was hoping the song would be catchy, but he didn't realize how popular it would be. He explained that he had a fair amount of input into the song, and was pushing for new music when he found out he'd be going solo.

"I started messaging a lot saying, 'I would love new music. Can I get new music?'" he explained. "Then, eventually I got into contact with Neil [Lawi], I believe, and then he called me. We had a little discussion on the phone. He said, 'What kind of thing are you looking for?' So I said, 'Can I send you an email?' Got off the phone and I started writing this email, just with all my references. With all the songs I like. All the ideas I had. Lyrics. Kind of the theme of it, the vibe of it."

Wilson explained he timestamped bits of songs he liked and sent them off to the music producers. The phone call that opens his theme is inspired by a Charlie XCX and Billie Eilish song that opens the same way, though he said he initially asked for an English voice for the "Hey Kit, are you there?" Other influences included "Like Jennie" by Black Pink and "Femininomenon" by Chappell Roan, in addition to some Harry Styles influence.