WWE's Kit Wilson Discusses Inspiration Behind His Theme Music
Kit Wilson, formerly of Pretty Deadly, is doing a fantastic job of making a name for himself outside of the tag team while Elton Prince is on the shelf following neck surgery. Part of the way he's doing it, in addition to his gimmick denouncing toxic masculinity, is a catchy new theme tune that has taken social media by storm.
Wilson told Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast that he was hoping the song would be catchy, but he didn't realize how popular it would be. He explained that he had a fair amount of input into the song, and was pushing for new music when he found out he'd be going solo.
"I started messaging a lot saying, 'I would love new music. Can I get new music?'" he explained. "Then, eventually I got into contact with Neil [Lawi], I believe, and then he called me. We had a little discussion on the phone. He said, 'What kind of thing are you looking for?' So I said, 'Can I send you an email?' Got off the phone and I started writing this email, just with all my references. With all the songs I like. All the ideas I had. Lyrics. Kind of the theme of it, the vibe of it."
Wilson explained he timestamped bits of songs he liked and sent them off to the music producers. The phone call that opens his theme is inspired by a Charlie XCX and Billie Eilish song that opens the same way, though he said he initially asked for an English voice for the "Hey Kit, are you there?" Other influences included "Like Jennie" by Black Pink and "Femininomenon" by Chappell Roan, in addition to some Harry Styles influence.
Kit Wilson Breaks Out
Wilson's new theme caught fire during his January 2 "WWE SmackDown" match against Matt Cardona, kicking off the pair's feud. The star has been on his own since Prince suffered an injury during a match in May 2025. He explained Paul "Triple H" Levesque asked him if he wanted new music, and Wilson said as much as he cherishes Pretty Deadly, it was time to move on.
"I was scared, but I just felt like if we're going to this new chapter, we have to go," he said. "So I said, 'I want to get rid of all that.' Then, obviously, if it comes back, it comes back. But I just wanted to start new."
The star appears to be having a blast with his new song, as much as the crowd and those on social media. He can be seen singing along to the music during his entrance, and he told Van Vliet while he loves a "little lip sync moment," it hasn't been easy.
"I have been struggling," he said. "The crowd makes noise, which has been really annoying, because I can't hear my music. I can't sing along... But, I love the music. I love the lyrics, and again, with the email, there were certain words and certain lyrics. I wanted 'Pretty Deadly' in there. I wanted some kind of reference. So there's just little Easter eggs in it."
