MegaBad Earn Shot At AEW Women's World Tag Titles

MegaBad, the team of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, earned themselves a shot at the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships after defeating The Babes of Wrath, Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, in an eliminator match on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday.

The match will be the first title opportunity for the pair since Ford returned from a UCL tear, the injury that took the team out of the tournament to crown the inaugural women's tag champions, which was won by the Babes of Wrath. Before defeating Nightingale and Cameron, Bayne and Ford bested The Timeless Love Bombs, "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, on the January 21 edition of "Dynamite."

The champions put up a good fight on Wednesday, but in the end, it was Bayne to pin Cameron after MegaBad hit the Doomsday Device. Just when Bayne and Ford will get a shot at the titles has not yet been determined, but AEW is headed to Cameron's home country of Australia for Grand Slam next weekend.