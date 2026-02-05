WWE's Nikki Bella Talks Seeing Ex John Cena Backstage, How She Felt About Him Retiring

After Nikki Bella and John Cena broke up in 2018, both wrestlers had the luxury of avoiding any unwanted run-ins with each other after they had become part-time WWE stars. However, when Bella returned to WWE last June for a longer stint with the company, Cena was already five months into his farewell tour, and with both competitors agreeing to take on a larger work load, they were forced to face their eventual awkward interaction. Although Cena was able to find love following his relationship with Bella, as he's now married to Shay Shariatzadeh, the former Divas Champion recently explained on "Impaulsive" that her encounters with the "Never Seen 17" have been normal after reconnecting last year.

"I mean, the first time, we hadn't seen each other in so many years, so it was just like you didn't know what to expect ... and then it was fine. And then it was like normal. And then I got to meet his wife. And I think then after that I would talk to them both every time I saw them at TV and then it was normal."

Bella continued by sharing her thoughts on Cena retiring last December, stating that she was indifferent to his final match due to her weekend attending back-to-back sporting events in Philadelphia.

"I didn't have an emotion to it. Meaning, I was sad at the fact that he was retiring, but I was having a lot of fun at the Flyers game that night too. That I got a lot of s**t for. People acted as if I was invited to his last match and I denied the request. Wasn't invited. So, I was at the Flyers game cause the Eagles were playing the next day and so I was in Philly."

