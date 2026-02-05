Backstage News On Whether John Cena Will Be Inducted Into The 2026 WWE Hall Of Fame

John Cena officially retired last year after his match against Gunther, but after a brief media tour thereafter, he's yet to be seen outside of a FAN EXPO event in January. With WrestleMania around the corner, could Cena already be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame or will WWE fans have to wait even longer to see him in connection with the promotion again?

Per a recent report from Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, at this stage Cena is not listed for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026. Interestingly, the report instead points towards Stephanie McMahon to be the headline inductee of this year instead, with an "immortal moments" induction alongside her.

While Cena will doubtless become a WWE Hall of Famer sooner rather than later, it's notable that he wasn't ready to look back on his career going into his match against Gunther. There's also the question of who would induct him, with Kurt Angle giving his take early last year. Angle claimed Randy Orton would be a good name due to their history, or McMahon herself, given that she "discovered" Cena's rapping ability, but Angle ultimately said he himself (Cena's first main roster opponent) should do the honors.