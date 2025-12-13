John Cena Explains Why He's Not Ready To 'Look Back' On His WWE Career Yet

In eight hours, the ultimate symbol of hope and heroism for viewers of all ages around the world, the Superman of professional wrestling, the quintessential peacemaker, the former 17-time World Champion and history-maker, John Cena, along with the spirit of his mantra "Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect," will make its final in-ring appearance after a hard-fought 23-year career. And while many are taking the time today to reflect on the foundation that "The Greatest of All Time" built, the champ himself would rather focus on the man who won "The Last Time Is Now" Tournament, GUNTHER, before reminiscing on all the wisdom he's shared and will leave behind in the ring after tonight's showcase.

"My eyes are focused on tomorrow night, Saturday Night's Main Event," "The Last Real Champion" told Pat McAfee. "We got a hell of a program. I'm honored to share the ring with someone who considers the mat a sacred place, whose moniker given to him is 'The Ring General' because he commands the best out of his opponents. I know it's not going to be a walkthrough. Probably going to be some strikes. You'll hear some from the mezzanine section way up there. I'm really excited to have such a hungry competitor and such a build match, which has tons of anticipation."

While tonight's show will be centered on his in-ring farewell, Cena refuses to see it as an "all about me" moment. Instead, he's proud to share the card with several stars just starting their meteoric careers, with hopes that his spirit will vicariously carry on through them.

"I'm also excited that we get to glimpse at the future of the business. You know, Je'Von Evans, Oba Femi, Leon Slater, Sol Ruca, all gonna be on the card against main event WWE current Superstars. This is a program with a bunch of eyes on it that's going to allow me to bow out," he added. "But I'm going to earn my way out because GUNTHER ain't going to go down lightly. And at the same time, it's going to provide an opportunity for the future of the business...So, I'll look in the rear view on Sunday."

Starting Sunday, the Cenation Leader will gear up for the second chapter of his career as a WWE ambassador. While it remains unconfirmed as of this report, Cena's legacy could reach a new level, as reports suggest that the former "Prototype" may join the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

