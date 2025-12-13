WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 12/13/2025 Full & Final Card

As 2025 rapidly draws to a close, so does John Cena's wrestling career as his year-long retirement tour is set to conclude at the final major WWE event of the year, Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. The show will take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., where a sold out crowd will see 17-time WWE Champion one last time. However, Saturday Night's Main Event isn't a one match show by any means, and with bell time just hours away, here is what the fans in the United States capital have to look forward to.

The natural place to start is match dubbed "The Last Time Is Now" as the final opponent of John Cena will be none other than "The Ring General" Gunther. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion won a 16-man tournament to earn the right to face Cena in Washington D.C., and since confirming his spot on the card, Gunther has vowed to make Cena tap out. With that said, Cena's motto throughout nearly all of his WWE career has been to never give up, and with one more round left in him, he will have a major task on his hands if he wants to finish his career on a high note.

As for the rest of the card, Cena himself has been very eager to highlight performers who he believes are the future of WWE and the wider wrestling world in general, meaning that a number of "WWE NXT" stars will have high-profile matches. For example, current WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi will go one-on-one with the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a non-title match. Femi regained his WWE NXT Championship at NXT Deadline on December 6 from Ricky Saints, and has already defended it against Je'Von Evans, with the Nigerian native looking to cap off the biggest week of his career so far.

Speaking of Je'Von Evans, he will team up with the current TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater, who himself was pulled from independent dates in Europe to be a part of the show. Evans and Slater will take on the current WWE World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee with the tag titles on the line. Finally, former WWE NXT Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca will have the biggest match of her career so far as she goes one-on-one with a woman who has won just about everything there is to win in WWE, Bayley.