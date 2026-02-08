Former WWE Star Lana Reflects On Romantic Storyline With Liv Morgan

From late 2019 into early 2020, WWE stars Lana, Liv Morgan, Rusev, and Bobby Lashley were embroiled in a romance scandal storyline, with Morgan proclaiming her love for Lana during Lana's onscreen wedding to Lashley. Appearing on "Ring The Belle," CJ Perry (AKA Lana) looked back and offered some insight into how the feud came together.

"There was a lot going on in this love storyline," Perry said, laughing. "I was so excited about this. This was a Paul Heyman storyline. ... It was a really great time when Paul Heyman was the showrunner. He gave so many women big stories."

After thanking Heyman for that, Perry revealed that it was his idea to insert the twist that Morgan would reveal that it was Lana she was in love with and not Lashley. Perry was a huge fan of the idea, feeling that it related to a part of her personal life.

"Throughout my 20s and in college, I really explored my own sexuality, so I really identified with that," Perry stated. "I was immediately like, 'Yes, I love this.'"

During the idea's initial stages, it wasn't yet certain who would be playing Morgan's eventual role. Perry revealed that Sonya Deville (AKA Daria Rae) and Ruby Riott (AKA Ruby Soho) were also considered before the decision was made to go with Morgan.

"I think they chose not to go with Daria because Daria was on 'SmackDown,' in the Mandy Rose story that they were starting with Otis," Perry revealed. "They originally were thinking to use Daria first."

Perry recalled that the fan reaction to the storyline was mostly negative – or at least it was online. However, she thought it was believable, standing by the quality of the saga now that a few years have gone by.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Ring The Belle" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.