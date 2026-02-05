WWE Hall Of Famer Says It's 'Too Soon' For Brock Lesnar Vs. Oba Femi At WrestleMania

With Brock Lesnar eliminating fellow powerhouse Oba Femi in the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble match, many fans are speculating that the next step would be for them to go one-on-one at WWE WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. According to recent reports, that singles match is a possibility for WWE's grandest stage, but as of this week, it wasn't a sure thing amongst internal plans.

Regardless of the hype surrounding it, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes that WrestleMania 42 is far too soon for the official Lesnar-Femi showdown to happen, especially given that Femi is still fresh to WWE's main roster.

"It's much too soon for Brock and Oba, in my opinion," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "Oba is not credible enough yet, and Brock knows this. It's going to be very hard. Oba is not credible enough for Brock right now. "

When asked who he'd book as Lesnar's opponent instead of the former NXT Champion at WrestleMania, Ray circled "The Ring General" GUNTHER, whom many pundits, including Ray himself, have long envisioned standing across from "The Beast" at some point.

"I don't see why you couldn't get two matches out of Brock and GUNTHER. I think you could," Ray said, referencing the rumors that GUNTHER may face Lesnar amidst his reported retirement run this year. "I could never say 'Absolutely not, they would not do Brock and Oba.' I couldn't say that because they could. I feel that it's much too soon for Oba as far as the credibility of having a shot of beating Brock Lesnar. GUNTHER has been built to be credible enough to defeat Brock. Oba still has a ways to go."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.