Josh Alexander Details The Hardest Part Of Leaving TNA For AEW

Since April 2025, Josh Alexander has become a fixture within AEW as a member of The Don Callis Family. Before that, however, it was TNA that Alexander was most closely associated with. Appearing on an episode of "Busted Open Radio," Alexander talked about the most difficult part of making the jump from one company to the other.

"The hardest thing – you know, it's not even a wrestling thing, really. It's just – when I left TNA, I had a lot of really good friends there," Alexander said. "I didn't realize, going to a new company – where I knew people. I've been friendly with a lot of people that are here in AEW. ... It was just extremely lonely on the road, not being able to be like, 'Yo, Steve [Maclin], yo, Jake [Something], yo, such and such, are we gonna go here for dinner?'"

Alexander found himself traveling alone for the first stretch of his AEW run, but he noted that he's since been joined by the former Jake Something, who now wrestles as Jake Doyle. Sadly, after the interview took place, Doyle suffered an injury that will keep him out of action for at least a few months.

After making the move from TNA and joining up with Callis and his followers, Alexander has been regularly featured on TV, and even got to wrestle a "dream match" of his against Kenny Omega last month. He was most recently active on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," picking up a trios' victory with his stablemates, Konosuke Takeshita and El Clon, against the Death Riders.

As far as the best part of moving to AEW, Alexander was proud that he was able to wrestle at the ScotiaBank Arena, near where he grew up and where the Toronto Raptors play.

