Chelsea Green Details How She Envisions WWE Partnership With Husband Matt Cardona

In recent years, couples such as Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins as well as Zelina Vega and Aleister Black have brought their real-life relationships to WWE storylines. Since Matt Cardona's return to WWE last month, many fans have wondered if he and his wife Chelsea Green, a fellow "WWE SmackDown" star, could do the same in the future.

When asked about their potential presentation in such a storyline, Green noted that she'd personally like to take a page out of Edge and Lita's playbook from 2006. "I struggle with that all the time because obviously I'm currently with Ethan [Page] in my AAA mixed tag team. It makes AAA Tag Team Champions, Ethan Paige and Chelsea Green. Like are we in a big group? I don't know, but I would love if Matt and I were together to really bring back the nasty Attitude Era couple, just dirty and like ew," Green told "SHAK Wrestling."

"You're like, 'They're kind of cool, but why are they making out like that?' Just like Lita and Edge, stuff like that ... The nostalgia runs so deep in WWE, and one thing that fans love is a storyline that's brought back to life. They love to feel like they're in on it. They already know what's going to happen or they can relate to it already. So I think a good Attitude Era couple would be great."

As Green alluded to, she currently reigns as one half of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions alongside "WWE NXT" star Ethan Page, while also remaining a full-time member of the "SmackDown" roster. Meanwhile, Cardona is reacquainting himself with WWE's main roster through matches with Kit Wilson and Trick Williams. Green and Cardona both competed in their respective Royal Rumble matches last weekend as well.

