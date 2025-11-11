Chelsea Green Felt An Instant Connection With WWE Tag Partner Ethan Page

Backed by their mutual sense of Canadian pride, Chelsea Green and Ethan Page joined forces over the summer on "WWE NXT," in which the latter reigns as the NXT North American Champion. Since then, the two have found success against former USA Olympians Tyra Mae Steele and Tavion Heights, and more recently, the now former-AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions La Hiedra and Mr. Iguana. While appearing on "Gabby AF," Green opened up about the instant connection that foremd with Page during first on-screen outing.

According to Green, she and Page never crossed paths on the independent wrestling circuit before they each signed with WWE, though she vaguely knew of him and his fellow ties to Canada. When they did finally meet backstage at "NXT" for television rehearsals in August 2025, Green recalls their dynamic initially being awkward. Upon going live together on the CW Network and Netflix, however, Green felt an immediate shift to a more positive direction.

"When you're two women, that's one thing trying to figure out your dynamic. That's already weird if you don't look alike or have the same character it's weird, but now a man and a woman, that's different because just so many things are going on that you need to figure out. Usually you would have time or you're partners with that person, like you're literally spouses or something, but we had no connection," Green said.

"So he walks out and he starts talking and I'm like, 'Holy s***. Oh, he's me.' I was just so caught off guard. Then I get in the ring and I'm talking. Out of my peripherals, I can feel his facial expressions; I can feel his energy. He leans over like this and he's perfect. He's exactly what [The Green Regime] have been missing that we didn't even know we were missing. Then after that promo I think we both immediately knew like this is something."