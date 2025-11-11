Chelsea Green Felt An Instant Connection With WWE Tag Partner Ethan Page
Backed by their mutual sense of Canadian pride, Chelsea Green and Ethan Page joined forces over the summer on "WWE NXT," in which the latter reigns as the NXT North American Champion. Since then, the two have found success against former USA Olympians Tyra Mae Steele and Tavion Heights, and more recently, the now former-AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions La Hiedra and Mr. Iguana. While appearing on "Gabby AF," Green opened up about the instant connection that foremd with Page during first on-screen outing.
According to Green, she and Page never crossed paths on the independent wrestling circuit before they each signed with WWE, though she vaguely knew of him and his fellow ties to Canada. When they did finally meet backstage at "NXT" for television rehearsals in August 2025, Green recalls their dynamic initially being awkward. Upon going live together on the CW Network and Netflix, however, Green felt an immediate shift to a more positive direction.
"When you're two women, that's one thing trying to figure out your dynamic. That's already weird if you don't look alike or have the same character it's weird, but now a man and a woman, that's different because just so many things are going on that you need to figure out. Usually you would have time or you're partners with that person, like you're literally spouses or something, but we had no connection," Green said.
"So he walks out and he starts talking and I'm like, 'Holy s***. Oh, he's me.' I was just so caught off guard. Then I get in the ring and I'm talking. Out of my peripherals, I can feel his facial expressions; I can feel his energy. He leans over like this and he's perfect. He's exactly what [The Green Regime] have been missing that we didn't even know we were missing. Then after that promo I think we both immediately knew like this is something."
Chelsea Green's Dynamic With Ethan Page Is Different In A Good Way
On November 2, Green and Page defeated La Hiedra and Mr. Iguana to become the new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions. Looking ahead, the pair will now defend the titles against TNA's Joe Hendry and "NXT" star Thea Hail at "NXT" Gold Rush. In the meantime, Green and Page continue to deepen their bond, both on the screen and off; Green is also advocating for Page to be promoted to WWE's main roster, specifically her home brand of "WWE SmackDown."
"We just continued to build and learn that we had the same goals in mind and learn that we had the same work ethic and drive," Green said. "I would text him like, 'Hey, do you mind if I pitch you for this? Do you mind if we meet up and do this video? Do you mind if we do a TikTok? Is that weird?' You have to learn each other's boundaries and it's just different than with women. It just is. At the end of the day, it really wasn't. It has been way better than I could have ever imagined."
In comparing her work alongside Page with that of her husband Matt Cardona, Green admitted that she had a tougher time coordinating with Cardona due to their status as a real-life couple. The former WWE Women's United States Champion particularly noted that she and Cardona had to relearn how to speak to each other at the time.
"Matt and I, we had never worked together when we were stuck together for [TNA] Slammiversary. We had to learn in that moment how to talk to each other because the way we talk to each other at home is not the same way we talk to co-workers," she said. "The way I talk to Ethan is the way I talk to a co-worker. He's a co-worker. He's a friend."
