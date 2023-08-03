Seth Rollins On Why WWE Storyline With Real-Life Wife Becky Lynch Didn't Work

Shortly after revealing their relationship to the public, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch began working together on-screen in WWE. The 2019 storyline, which also involved Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin, lasted only a few weeks though, as Lynch and Rollins eventually went back to separate paths. Looking back on it, Lynch previously expressed some criticism, citing her concerns over having their relationship put at the forefront of the program. In hindsight, Lynch would've liked it if fans focused on herself and Rollins as just "two people at the top of their game fighting side-by-side."

Speaking with SHAK Wrestling, Rollins provided his perspective on their brief storyline.

"Our characters were in totally different places at the time. Our mindsets, just as human beings, were in totally different places at the time," Rollins said. "I was struggling. I didn't know who I was on screen, off-screen. I was going through a lot of self-doubt and depression. So for me, I was just kind of letting it all fly hoping something would stick, hoping I can catch on to something and I thought it would be good for all people involved."

"For [Becky], her character was in a different place. She was in a different stratosphere and it was hard for her to manage what her character was on screen as 'The Man,' as this female badass 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin type character, and then on the flip side of that having a husband and a love interest and all that."