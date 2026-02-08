The Undertaker Recalls Ole Anderson Denying Him A Raise In WCW, Leading To WWE Tenure

Nearly four decades ago, "Mean" Mark Calaway made a fateful decision, leaving WCW to "go north," as they say, to WWE. He soon became The Undertaker, and sitting down on his podcast "Six Feet Under" with Cody Rhodes, Calaway shared that he saw some striking similarities in the arcs of their careers.

"So I'm in WCW and I'm trying to get a pay raise," Calaway said. "I've been there 8, 9 months, I'm just trying to get a bump. Just trying to get a little bump in pay, I ain't trying to break the bank."

Ole Anderson, the former Four Horsemen member who was booking WCW at the time, didn't see eye-to-eye with Calaway on the matter. Anderson told the future "Dead Man" he was a fine athlete but that he'd never draw paying fans. This drew shock from Rhodes, who questioned why Anderson would say that when there's always the chance that he could be wrong.

"They wanted to re-sign me on the same deal. ... $1,200 a month, I think it was," Calaway recalled. "I just wanted to be able to pay my rent."

Calaway had worked so hard getting to WCW that he questioned if he should take the gamble of leaving. He made the decision to take his chances, and it paid off, with Calaway joining Vince McMahon's WWF shortly thereafter.