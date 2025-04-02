Cody Rhodes Opens Up About Reinventing Himself With WWE Exit

After being frustrated with his creative direction portraying Stardust in 2016, Cody Rhodes made the decision to leave WWE and started performing on the independent wrestling scene, eventually playing a key role in launching AEW three years later. Much of Rhodes' frustration had stemmed from not being in a position to win the WWE Championship, as he was viewed as a lower mid-card talent by the company. That said, after building a loyal audience on the indie scene and being a main contributor to AEW's success, Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022, but this time as "The American Nightmare." The 39-year-old not only reinvented himself, but took a chance on his ability to prove to WWE that he was worthy of contending for the world title. In a recent preview for the second episode of "Stephanie's Places," Rhodes reflected on turning his back on WWE and betting on himself in order to evolve.

"I had to create stories about, 'oh this person was pushing me down, I've got to show them,' you need all of that. When you leave anywhere, you have to legit burn the boats cause the fear is, if you're out in the ocean, you're going to want to swim back." Rhodes said. "I would have been the laughing stock of the business had that not worked out ... scared to death for sure, but the classic 'saddling up,' that's really how I approach everybody in our world."

Rhodes has held the Undisputed WWE Championship for 360 days after defeating Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40, finally accomplishing his goal of winning the title that his father Dusty Rhodes was unable to capture. Episode 2 of "Stephanie's Places" featuring Rhodes released Wednesday on ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+.

