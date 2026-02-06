WWE Royal Rumble Reportedly Returning To US, Remaining One-Night Event In 2027

Following the 2026 Royal Rumble this past weekend, which was held from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the first time in history as part of WWE's 10-year partnership with the country, a new report has revealed that the event will be heading back to American soil in 2027.

According to "Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select," the Royal Rumble will take place in a domestic stadium in the event's return to the United States, though the exact city and date for next year's show has yet to be confirmed. Additionally, it's believed that the 2027 Royal Rumble will continue to be a one-night event, despite there being rumors that the show would follow in the footsteps of WrestleMania and SummerSlam, which have transpired over two nights for several years.

Although the Royal Rumble will be returning to the United States, next year's WrestleMania will be held from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which marks the first time that "The Showcase of the Immortals" will take place outside of North America. So far, some of the biggest names in WWE history have been speculated to appear at WrestleMania 43, including The Rock, who has been heavily rumored to face his cousin Roman Reigns at the event. Last year, it was reported that The Rock would be involved in the match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, but "The Great One" was absent from the event, having claimed that he didn't want to overshadow the main event.