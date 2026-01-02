Backstage Update On Whether The Rock Will Compete At WWE WrestleMania 42 & 43

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a huge talking point of the last two WrestleManias, though he didn't even appear during WrestleMania 41, and now, a new report shed some light on The Rock's status going in to the next two events. Andrew Baydala reported on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday that the star, who sits on the TKO Board of Directors, has a "big offer" under discussion for WrestleMania 43, set for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Baydala started his post with the acknowledgment, "Before these 'rumors' get wild again," that The Rock is not wrestling at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. The star was heavily rumored for WrestleMania 41 last year after being a main focus of John Cena's heel turn, but never showed up, and acknowledged his absence just days later on "The Pat McAfee Show." He said on the show he wanted "The Final Boss" to fade into the shadows and give Cena and Cody Rhodes the spotlight.

In regards to next year's "Showcase of the Immortals," Baydala said there appears to be hesitation about proceeding for WrestleMania 43, as The Rock knows it would likely be his final match. The star, who left WWE for a full-time Hollywood career back in 2004, will be 54 years old at the time of WrestleMania 43.

The Rock's most recent match came at WrestleMania 40, when he teamed with his cousin, Roman Reigns, against Rhodes and Seth Rollins. It was his first match since a six-second squash victory over Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32, and his last serious competition came at WrestleMania 29 during his "Twice in a Lifetime" match against John Cena. The Hollywood star has not publicly acknowledged whether or not he will wrestle in Saudi Arabia, but a match against Reigns has been heavily rumored, and wanted by fans, for years.