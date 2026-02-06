Dave Meltzer Is 'Skeptical' About AJ Styles Joining AEW

There seems to be a shroud of mystery after "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles lost to GUNTHER at last Saturday's Royal Rumble. After putting all his chips in, Styles betted his 28-year career on last weekend's match and came out retired. Even though he took his gloves off, similar to when a wrestler takes their boots off to indicate their in-ring career has come to an end, he instead put them back on.

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer shared his belief that it's possible we haven't seen the last of Styles yet, but he wrote that he was "skeptical" that Styles will join All Elite Wrestling. Meltzer clarified that while Styles did mention that his last in-ring match was at the Rumble, there seems to be some belief that might only be the case in WWE, but that he could decide to wrestle elsewhere. In his report, the journalist mentioned that the second-ever Bullet Club leader was presented multiple opportunities to join AEW since its inception in 2019, but the former two-time WWE Champion refused, showing no interest in leaving WWE.

This past week, Styles made his first post-retirement appearance in an interview with Stephanie McMahon on her "What's Your Story" podcast, where he teased the idea of having another match, while also advising fans not to hold their breath: "I don't know... Never say never, right? That's the saying. I think everybody's allowed at least once come out of retirement. You know? I'm not saying that I'll do it anytime soon. I'm just saying."

After the Royal Rumble, WWE's CCO Triple H indicated that was Styles' last match, yet mentioned he could continue to work for the company. Time will tell what the "Phenomenal One" has up his sleeves, or in this case, his gloves.