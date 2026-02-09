JTG Explains How He'd 'Split The Difference' With The Late Shad Gaspard

In 2006, wrestlers JTG and Shad Gaspard debuted on the WWE main roster as Cryme Tyme. The tag team became one that will be fondly remembered by fans but sadly, Gaspard died in 2020, making it bittersweet when JTG reflects on their old tag team. Speaking on Rewind Recap Relive, JTG offered some insight into how their partnership actually functioned.

"We both had crazy ideas and we met in the middle," JTG explained. "We came from opposite sides of the spectrum. ... On camera, I might look like the one – I'm all hype and hyped up – but behind the scenes, I'm the chill one and Shad is the hype one. ... We came up with ideas, especially match ideas or finishes, we had to meet in the middle. Everybody was happy, though."

JTG reflected on how young both he and Gaspard were when they began appearing on national TV, which he credits to the duo's performances in Ohio Valley Wrestling catching the attention of the right people in WWE. Once they started getting over with the crowd there, somebody brought it to the attention of Vince McMahon, and he called the duo up without having seen any of their matches.

"They were like, 'Okay, we ran out of tag teams for you to wrestle but you guys still need to get over. Here's a camera, go have fun, go shoot a vignette. ... Show us your personality,'" JTG continued. "Me and Shad looked at each other like, 'Alright.' And we put our brains together, and that's what Vince saw."

Back when the WWE locker room was known to be a politically cutthroat place, Cryme Tyme's quick ascent earned them some enemies. Though they'd later make a return, their initial time on the WWE roster was short-lived.

