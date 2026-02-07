WWE NXT Broadcaster Kelly Kincaid Announces Impending Departure

"WWE NXT" backstage interviewer and former "WWE NXT Level Up" ring announcer Kelly Kincaid announced on Friday that she will soon be departing the company. The broadcaster took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal the news to fans with a simple statement.

"As of February 14th, I will no longer be under contract with WWE," Kincaid wrote, and fans took to the comments to send her their best wishes.

Kincaid started her professional wrestling journey in 2018 when she debuted as Quinn McKay in 3XWrestling. She held the East Coast Wrestling Association's Women's Championship once in her career after winning the 2019 Super 8 Chickfight Tournament. Before her work in WWE, she was best known for her time in Ring of Honor, where she not only wrestled in the ring herself, but also worked as a backstage interviewer and provided color commentary. She joined WWE in 2022.

She welcomed her first child, a daughter, with Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince in September 2024. At the beginning of the year, Prince revealed he had undergone major neck surgery following an injury he suffered in the ring during a match back in May.

Kincaid did not reveal where she may land following her contract with WWE expiring. Her last match took place in December 2021 for MCW when she defeated Ray Lyn for the MCW's Women's Championship. Her last ROH match also took place that December, where she teamed with Roxanne Perez, then known as Rok-C, in a victory over Holidead and Willow.