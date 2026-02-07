Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY Notch Second WWE Women's Tag Title Defense On SmackDown

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are still WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after defeating Women's United States Champion Giulia and Kiana James in the first match of "WWE SmackDown" on Friday. The challengers won their shot at the gold on the January 23 edition of the blue brand when they bested Charlotte Flair and Asuka Bliss, as well as Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

Ripley and James looked to start off the match, but James didn't want any of "The Eradicator" and tagged in Giulia. Ripley brought in SKY, but the heels took control of the match early. Giulia kept SKY away from her tag partner and she and James took out SKY on the outside.

SKY was able to make a comeback following a commercial break and planted James face-first onto the canvas, leaving her an opening to make the tag to Ripley, who came in and laid waste to James. Giulia grabbed James' leg when Ripley had her close to the ropes, attempting to save her, but SKY took Giulia out with a dive to the outside.

Ripley planted SKY on top of James, but Giulia got back in the ring and hit the Arrivederci Knee. In the end, it was Ripley to plant Giulia with a Rip Tide, and SKY hit her with an Over the Moonsault before Ripley pinned "The Beautiful Madness" for the win.