Numerous WWE Stars Donate To GoFundMe Launched By Referee After House Fire Tragedy

This past week, an unimaginable tragedy struck WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn's (real name Aja Smith) family, as an uncontrollable house fire destroyed and took the lives of her grandmother, grandfather, uncle, and cousin. Smith created a GoFundMe page, asking for help to pay for funeral expenses and other essentials, and the support she has received so far would put a tear in anyone's eye.

The incident, which happened this past Wednesday, has seen $110,604 raised out of its $160,000 goal. Current WWE Superstars, including Liv Morgan and Bayley, each pledged $5,000. Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens donated $10,000, and other stars, including Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Austin Theory, Zelina Vega, Maxxine Dupri, and referee Charles Robinson, also provided donations. Former WWE stars Shotzi, CJ Perry (Lana – signed under a Legends deal with WWE as of this year), and Scarlett also contributed.

Still reeling from this life-altering event, Smith posted a memorial tribute on her Instagram page, which shows pictures of the family members she lost earlier this week. In it, she wrote, "My heart aches. Last night I lost my grandma, grandpa, uncle, and cousin in a house fire. We were at the scene til the very end.. My soul is hollow right now. Please pray for my family as we navigate this unbelievable nightmare. Planning 4 funerals and rebuilding is gonna be tough. My cousin, A family of 7 with 5 kids, are now displaced with nothing to their name. Anything helps even a repost. I've posted the gofundme link in my bio and I'll also add it to my story. Thank you all so much."

A former independent wrestler, Smith joined WWE six years ago on February 5, 2020, making her the first full-time African-American female referee signed with the company. She's also the first African-American female referee in history to officiate at WrestleMania. She currently officiates on "WWE SmackDown." As of this report, her GoFundMe page is still up and running for those interested in donating.