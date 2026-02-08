Tommaso Ciampa Confronted By Former TNT Champ On AEW Collision

Tommaso Ciampa shocked the world by winning the AEW TNT Championship from Mark Briscoe on the January 31 episode of "AEW Collision," and the "Psycho Killer" wanted to keep the open challenge tradition alive heading into his first title defense on the February 7 episode of "Collision." Despite being in twice as much trouble, given that he faced both Roderick Strong and CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Claudio Castagnoli in a three-way match, Ciampa was able to fend off the two stars and leave Las Vegas, Nevada, with the title in hand, but not before a former champion declared themselves as his next challenger.

After Ciampa dropped Strong with a running knee strike for the pinfall, former TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher came to the ring and made it clear that he wanted to walk into Grand Slam Australia in his home country on February 14 as the AEW TNT Champion. A title match is now set for the February 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Fletcher had been the TNT Champion for 114 days in 2025, but was defeated by Mark Briscoe at Full Gear, in an emotional win for the former ROH World Champion. The upcoming Grand Slam Australia show will mark the seventh Grand Slam event in AEW, but only the second to take place in Australia. The event initially began as a special show in Queens, NY's Arthur Ashe Stadium, but has since taken place in Australia and Mexico.