Drew McIntyre Sees Big Things For Former WWE NXT Champion

Early in his WWE career, fans knew Drew McIntyre as "The Chosen One," a character that initially seemed destined for great success, but instead, it fizzled out. In assessing the current WWE landscape, McIntyre is hopeful that another promising, young talent will have a smoother ride than he did. After all, the foundation for former NXT Champion Trick Williams already appears to be laid quite well.

"Maybe coming up right now that I've at least got to see enough of, maybe Trick," McIntyre told "TMZ's Inside The Ring" when asked which talents he sees his younger self in. "He's certainly got the great look, the charisma, and the ability from what I can see. It's just what you do when you get given the ball because I got given the ball to the highest level when I was younger and I wasn't able to quite maximize it. I had to take the long way around.

"Hopefully Trick takes that opportunity and absolutely smashes it. Basically what I'm saying is young, jacked, and handsome just like I was. He's going to get some opportunities."

Williams made his jump to WWE's main roster in December 2025, with "WWE SmackDown" becoming his official new home shortly after. On the latest edition of "SmackDown," McIntyre gloated over the fact that men from both "SmackDown" and "WWE Raw" were fighting for spots in the Men's Elimination Chamber match, where the winner will go on to challenge him for the title. Taking note of this, Williams then warned McIntyre that he needed to be worried about the future of the wrestling business, namely Williams himself. So far, Williams and McIntyre have yet to meet in formal in-ring competition.

