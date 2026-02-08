Bully Ray Thinks One Vision Member Has Something To Do With Bron Breakker Elimination

Much to the surprise of the WWE Universe, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker himself, a masked figure attacked Breakker as he headed to the ring as the second entrant for the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble match. Even more shocking was the quick elimination that followed, with former NXT Champion Oba Femi dumping Breakker to the floor in a mere 10 seconds.

In the eyes of WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, one of Breakker's own allies may be involved in his Royal Rumble demise. "Bron comes to the ring. He gets jumped by the masked man. He gets laid out and then he gets eliminated by Oba," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio". "Who were the four last guys in the ring? [Roman Reigns, GUNTHER, Randy Orton, and Logan Paul]. Logan Paul made it to the end. Does Logan Paul seem like the kind of personality, despite what we've seen from him so far, that wants to share the spotlight with anybody else? I think Logan Paul has something to do with the screwing over of Bron Breakker, thus getting him to the final four."

Ahead of the January 31 premium live event, "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce revealed that all four wrestlers in The Vision — Breakker, Logan Paul, Bronson Reed, and Austin Theory — would compete in the Men's Royal Rumble. Recognizing the numbers advantage they would have in the match, Paul then suggested they work together as a unit to ensure that one of them, specifically Breakker, emerged as the winner.

With Breakker being eliminated early, the other three members still attempted to unite their efforts in the Royal Rumble, though Reed and Theory's eliminations at the hands of LA Knight cut that short. Meanwhile, as Ray pointed out, "The Maverick" survived for several more minutes until Reigns eliminated him when the match reached its last four names.

