Dave Meltzer Speculates On Ava's Next Move After Leaving WWE

From her sudden departure from WWE to her critical takes on the American immigration enforcement crisis, Simone Garcia Johnson, known previously as "WWE NXT" General Manager Ava has been making headlines in the professional wrestling news cycle. The young Johnson's future extends beyond a week's worth of stories, however, and, according to Dave Meltzer, she is possibly set to delve deeper into the film industry.

On a recent episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer delved into Johnson's departures: both from WWE, and from social media. Shortly after her WWE contract expired, Johnson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to openly criticize United States President Donald Trump's administration, especially in regards to their controversial immigration enforcement policies. She deleted her X account not long after, and many, including Meltzer, have speculated that Johnson's anti-Trump sentiments could have contributed to her decision to not renew with WWE, a company with historical ties to Trump. However, Meltzer clarified that Ava was never officially told to delete her social media, and that her departure from X was a personal decision.

"From what I'm told, no one forced her," Meltzer clarified. "But she was going to have to drop the Ava account anyway, because she's not in her contract, and [WWE owns] the name Ava."

Meltzer also addressed Johnson's future offline. According to Meltzer, the common belief is that Johnson will work for Seven Bucks Productions, a content production company started by her father, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Seven Bucks Productions has been involved in several notable film projects, both within and outside the realm of professional wrestling, such as "Baywatch," "Black Adam," and "Fighting with My Family," a biographical film regarding former WWE Divas Champion Paige (known also as AEW's Saraya). While the young Johnson's ties to Seven Bucks Productions is strong, her next move post-WWE remains unconfirmed.