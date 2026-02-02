Backstage Report On Ava's Decision To Leave WWE NXT

WWE's Royal Rumble PLE may have been the story of the weekend, but it was trailed closely by everything revolving around Ava. The former "WWE NXT" general manager announced on Friday that she was leaving WWE, and on Sunday provided more fireworks, tweeting negative remarks towards ICE and the Trump Administration before shutting down her X account.

On Sunday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer stayed away from Ava's political thoughts, but went in-depth on Ava's decision to leave. He revealed that the general consensus within WWE was that "she didn't want to do it anymore," and that she would likely move onto something involving the studio owned by her father and mother, Dany Garcia. However, Meltzer also discussed another potential factor that could've contributed to Ava's decision, one that had been kept quiet over the last few weeks

"Now I did hear, one person had contacted me and mentioned that Tatyane Dumas, who's her girlfriend, was cut, which we didn't hear, just a couple of weeks ago. They weren't quite saying 'That's why she quit,' but it was kind of something that people put one and one together that maybe that had something to do with it. Maybe it didn't, I don't know...It was just a decision that she made.

"And people didn't know. It didn't...there was no word out that she was going to do it. I didn't ask and I probably should and will, that if people knew. But it was just...yeah. You know, it was her decision. It wasn't like they were going to get rid of her or anything like that. But she just didn't want to do it anymore. She doesn't have to do it. So there you go."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription