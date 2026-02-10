TNA's Mara Sade Recalls WWE Release

Just days after competing at "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver, then TNA Rebellion 2025, Mara Sade (formerly Jakara Jackson) learned that she'd been released from her WWE contract. Initially, she felt a rush of shock. Once the reality settled in, though, Sade felt empowered to continue on in wrestling, even if it meant landing in a new territory.

"It's like anybody who gets a phone call that they lost their job, I was stuck for a second," Sade told "Gabby AF." "I was getting ready for my little niece's birthday. I'm ready to party, go skating, and whatnot. I get this phone call and I'm like, 'No way.' I got it and I had to listen to myself and be like, alright, let me take a moment to feel these feels because I don't feel good right now. But for me, I'm the go-getter for a reason. I'm never gonna sit in one spot and stay stagnant or not think about moving forward. I took a day to myself. I let it all sink in and I let it be what it was."

Amidst her self-reflection, Sade noted that several of her friends and peers personally reached out to check in — something she remains heavily grateful for. From there, the former "NXT" star then made a number of calls to discuss her potential first post-WWE moves. Less than three months later, she inked a contract with TNA Wrestling, where she now resides as a member of the Knockouts division. Outside of TNA, Sade has made recurring appearances on the independent circuit for promotions such as Jersey Championship Wrestling and 4th Rope Wrestling as well

"I'm not just going to sit here and wallow in my sorrows," Sade said. "I'm gonna keep it moving because I'm a multifaceted woman. There's nothing stopping me, so here we are."

