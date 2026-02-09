Greatest Of All Time: Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson, otherwise known as Daniel Bryan in WWE, the American Dragon in NJPW, or Infinito when under a luchador mask in AEW, will be the first to downplay the immense talent he possesses.

To start, Danielson is a former WWE Champion, AEW World Champion, PWG World Champion, wXw World Heavyweight Champion, and ROH World Champion, among several other major and minor titles in the sport.

However, his championship record doesn't even begin to communicate the level of performer he was, the walls he had to break down, and the standard he set for others in the industry of pretentious fighting.

Many will dismiss Danielson in the "Greatest Of All Time" debate for his physical stature, perceived drawing power, and a litany of other factors; namely, the fact that he wasn't even close to being the most successful wrestler in WWE. Many would say John Cena, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, or even The Undertaker before even considering Danielson.

But wrestling is a global product, not defined by three mere letters. There are many a different style of wrestling, whether that be lucha libre, puroresu, catch-as-catch-can, Greco-Roman, or the myriad of others found in each corner of the world. And it is so rare to find someone who, like Danielson, excelled in each facet.

This writer would posit that he is the greatest of all time, and thankfully this is the opportunity to try and rationalize that belief. So read on for what it is about Danielson that makes him the GOAT of professional wrestling, or at the very least why he should be a part of that discussion.