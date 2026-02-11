Je'Von Evans Reflects On 'Magical' 40-Minute Run In The 2026 WWE Men's Royal Rumble

Following his recent main roster call-up, Je'Von Evans spent 48 minutes as an active competitor in the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble, though he was eventually eliminated by Randy Orton. Appearing on WWE's weekly "Raw Recap," Evans spent some time reflecting on his place in the popular match alongside "NXT" co-stars Trick Williams and Oba Femi.

"I feel like it was a magical moment," Evans said. "Just being there and seeing how we all evolved, you feel me? And realizing like, yo, just a couple weeks back, we was killing it on 'NXT,' and now we have the opportunity to kill it here on 'Raw' and 'SmackDown' and whatever PLEs come up next."

In terms of active time, Evans lasted longer in the Rumble than either Williams or Femi, though Femi was not far behind him. Part of Evans' participation saw him come face-to-face with Brock Lesnar, with Evans taking the longtime WWE star's finishing move. Though it wasn't exactly pleasant, Evans found a silver lining in the experience.

"Honestly, not gonna lie, when Brock Lesnar came in the ring, I was – everyone I was in the ring with, I honestly grew up watching," Evans continued. "So the whole time I'm taking all these moves, I'm like, 'Dang, this hurts, bro, but I just took a German Suplex and an F5 from Brock Lesnar, bro, you feel me?'"

Evans said that he was "grateful" for the experience, even with all of the pain that came with it. At just 22 years old, Evans was able to spend a significant amount of time in the ring with some of the industry's biggest names, and it took a little while for that to settle in with Evans. Once he got home, Evans realized how "blessed" he was for the experience.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Raw Recap" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.