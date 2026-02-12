Nia Jax Explains Why She Feels Comfortable As A 'Locker Room Leader' In WWE

In a matter of months, Nia Jax will surpass the 11-year anniversary of her in-ring debut, which saw her in tag team action at a "WWE NXT" live event. Nowadays, Jax is back in tag team competition, with the up-and-coming Lash Legend as her partner. As revealed on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," she's also emerged as a locker room leader behind the scenes in WWE.

"Since I've come back, I have taken on the role of a little bit of the locker room leader just because I've been here longer than most of the girls in the locker room, I'm older, I've been around, I've seen it all," Jax said. "I feel as though you have to have a little bit of a tradition in the locker room. I think it gets lost in this new age.

"Some of the new people, they didn't come up when I came up. My coach was Bill DeMott when I got hired for the WWE. He was very old school, very traditional in the ways. Shake hands, you introduce yourself to everybody, you guys set up the ring, you break down the ring, you watch every match. We never had the opportunity to not go to a show even if we weren't working."

During her early WWE days, Jax noted that she additionally learned a variety of non-wrestling skills, such as ring announcing and timekeeping. Today's crop of developmental talents, however, don't seem obligated to do all the same things, which is why Jax has taken it upon herself to help them hone the crafts. Thanks to her Type A personality, Jax says she's gotten more comfortable with it.

After nearly two years away, Jax officially returned to WWE in September 2023. She currently resides as a member of the "WWE SmackDown" brand.

