AEW Stars Mike Bailey And Kevin Knight Bond Over Neurodivergence

For a team that is still relatively new to the wrestling scene, JetSpeed, consisting of "Speedball" Mike Bailey and "The Jet" Kevin Knight, have come into their own in AEW over the past year, with Knight in particular looking like a breakout star. But recently, the duo took a slight detour from AEW to wrestle at Orange Crush/GCW's Superpower Slam Wrestling Benefit at New York City's Melrose Ballroom.

The event raised funds for the Little Oaks Center for Neurodevelopment, which seeks to create "New York City's first comprehensive resource hub for neurodiverse children and their families." On his YouTube vlog, Bailey documented the duo's appearance at the show, where they took on fellow AEW star Megan Bayne and former AEW star Joey Janela in the main event. Both he and Knight bonded over appearing at the event, and explained why they felt it was so important to participate in it.

"We're going to do this for the Neurodivergence [community]," Knight said. "These are the real superheroes...I mean that, because I feel like I am one too. You know what I mean? So we're doing this for our community. I feel like we're the real superheroes, to be honest."

"I feel like, when it comes to, like, the level of heroism of many jobs, I feel like pro wrestler kind of feels superhero, but we're not really, like, we just like to play fight for a living, you know what I mean?" Bailey said. "I think there are more heroic jobs than pro wrestling, with the exception of tonight. We're doing this for a good, good reason."

