AEW's Harley Cameron Details Her Road To Wrestling

Harley Cameron has steadily proven that she deserves to be in AEW following her feud with Mercedes Mone and her recent tag team title victory. However, the road to pro wrestling hasn't always been easy for Cameron.

During an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Cameron recalled being 25 when she moved to America with her then-partner, but was originally just happy with a career in theater. "I was in this relationship with him and I thought – well, he wanted me to move, and I initially was like, 'Do I want to leave? I already got this great setup," she recalled, adding that she eventually made the move to take a chance, but didn't have a work visa at the time.

"I was like, maybe I'll be able to do Broadway – because I was in theater in Australia, and I came over here and I saw an independent show – like a wrestling show – and from that moment I said, 'This is what I want to do,'" Cameron further recalled, expressing that even though her then-partner was already pursuing wrestling, she fell in love with the aspect of both theater and athletics found in pro wrestling.

But her foray into wrestling wasn't seamless, and it led to some tension in her relationship. "Initially he was kind of like, 'Why would you – are you sure you want to do this?' Like, he was more worried, I guess, about my safety," she recalled. "I think he was very much maybe like, 'I don't think you can do it' 'cause like, you know, I'm a pretty small-framed gal!"