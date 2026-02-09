AEW's Bryan Danielson Comments On Possible In-Ring Return

Former AEW Men's World Champion Bryan Danielson's full-time wrestling career came to an end at AEW WrestleDream in October 2024, but there has always been a question mark hanging over the "American Dragon" regarding his wrestling future. Danielson doesn't like to say that he's retired, but due to the fact he has been putting off neck surgery for several years, Danielson's days in the ring were thought to be over. However, during a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, Danielson revealed that a fellow AEW star has put him in contact with someone who could be the person that gets Danielson back in the ring.

"I don't close it off. Maybe." Danielson said. "In April of 2025, Adam Copeland sent me to his physical therapist. He said the guy was a miracle worker. This guy worked on me for two days in a row, six hours each day. After the first night, I slept nine hours straight. After the second night, I slept eight hours straight. After that, I was sleeping seven or eight hours almost every night. That's a game changer for how you feel."

Danielson hasn't been a stranger to the AEW audience despite not being an in-ring talent. He technically wrestled a dark match against Max Caster in June 2025, though that only lasted eight seconds, but he has delivered Busaiku Knees in CMLL and at AEW All In Texas, so he has proven he can still be physical if he wants to. Outside of the ring, Danielson still serves as a creative consultant to Tony Khan, and he is also a member of the AEW commentary team, but his appearances at the commentary desk have been sporadic as of late due to his neck problems causing traveling from city to city to be difficult.

