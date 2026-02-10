Usos Best Alpha Academy To Retain WWE World Tag Titles

The Usos are still WWE World Tag Team Champions after defeating the Alpha Academy on "WWE Raw" on Monday. Otis and Akira Tozawa won the opportunity to challenge for the gold after winning a number one contendership four-way match on the January 26 edition of the red brand.

The teams battled in he ring until Otis was able to gorilla press Tozawa and send him over the top rope, taking out both Jimmy and Jey on the outside. Otis bullied both Usos in the ring with his strength, until he ran into a boot by Jimmy. Otis recovered quickly and hit him with a slam. He didn't realize, however, that Jey was the legal man as he ripped his shirt and went for the caterpillar. Jey tried to intercept the move with a superkick, but hit a knee instead.

The Usos attempted to take Otis down with superkicks, but he hit them with a double clothesline instead. Tozawa followed it up with a double missile dropkick. He took out both Usos with two suicide dives each to the outside. He got Jimmy back into the ring and hit a senton, and the champion barely kicked out.

Jimmy rallied with a super kick and tagged in his brother, and they hit double spears followed by a 1-D to Otis for the victory. The champions showed respect to the challengers following the loss, then were interviewed by Byron Saxton. Jimmy told Jey it was time for him to go on to win the Elimination Chamber to get back on the road to becoming "Main Event" Jey Uso again.