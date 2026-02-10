WWE Women's IC Champion Becky Lynch Begrudgingly Accepts Title Match Against AJ Lee

AJ Lee will have her first singles match in over a decade at Elimination Chamber after goading Becky Lynch into giving her one.

Lynch came to ring ready to air grievances about corruption at the Royal Rumble when Lee makes her way to the ring. Lee claimed she was there to support Maxxine Dupri in her match against Nattie later in the night. Lynch compared Lee to a yapping chihuahua. Lee asked the champ how she ruined her life other than beating her at WrestlePalooza, WarGames, and costing her the Intercontinental Championship.

"The Man" wanted to make Lee go away and wants to embarrass her in her hometown of Chicago. Lee is flattered that Lynch wants to face her because she believes she's one of the greats. "If I beat you, what does that make me? Lucky? Or does it make me...better...than you? I got it. That makes me Number 1 Contender. Right? For that shiny thing on your shoulder?" Lynch repeated "no" and told Lee she's done nothing to earn a shot at the title and isn't even on the "Raw" roster.

Lee declared, "no title, no match." Lynch gave in and accepted the match for the Elimination Chamber PLE on February 28. Lee has been rumored to have a match at WrestleMania. Lee's last singles match was in March 2015 in a losing effort against Nikki Bella.