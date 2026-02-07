AJ Lee Reportedly Still Expected To Compete At WWE WrestleMania 42

With the exception of 2024, the Women's Royal Rumble has always featured a return from WWE's iconic Divas, from Trish Stratus to Michelle McCool to Melina. The 2026 Royal Rumble was no different, but while fans leapt out of their seats for the returning Brie Bella, one Diva was noticeably absent from the match: AJ Lee. According to "Wrestling Observer Network," the former WWE Divas' Champion was never planned for the Royal Rumble match — not when her WrestleMania 42 plans have already been set.

Reports claim that Lee is scheduled to challenge for Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship when WWE takes over Las Vegas for WrestleMania 42 in April, and it seems that Lee has been booked for the match for a considerable amount of time. It was for this reason that Lee was not present in Riyadh's recent Royal Rumble, as her participation "would have served no purpose." Interestingly, current titleholder Lynch was still present in the Women's Royal Rumble, where she locked up with recent challenger Maxxine Dupri and Natalya, who ultimately eliminated the champion.

Lee and Lynch's anticipated match comes as the competition pool for WWE's women's singles titles runs thin, with many of the company's top stars, such as Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, and The Bella Twins gunning for Ripley and SKY's WWE Women's World Tag Team Championships. This shortage in female singles competitors has been felt during "The Man's" second Women's Intercontinental Championship reign, and it is unclear if Lynch will defend her title prior to WrestleMania.

As of writing, neither Lynch nor Lee have made moves towards their reported WrestleMania match. Lee has been absent from WWE programming since November 2025, where she helped Dupri dethrone Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental title. No return plans for the veteran have been publicized.