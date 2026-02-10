WWE's Masked Man Helps Send LA Knight To Elimination Chamber Match

On "Raw", LA Knight overcame Austin Theory and Penta and had the help of a hooded man to clinch his spot in the Elimination Chamber.

Earlier in the night, Adam Pearce threatened Paul Heyman and The Vision and told them not to get involved in the main event. Heyman did accompany Theory to the ring. Late in the match after Knight reversed a curbstomp into a DDT, Bronson Reed and Logan Paul ran to the ring. Knight delivered a dropkick to Paul through the middle rope before Reed lands a Tsunami on Knight. Pearce brought security to the ring to remove Reed and Paul, which allowed Theory to connect with a curbstomp on Knight. Penta broke up the pin by pulling him out of the ring. Theory landed a back body drop on Penta on the announce table.

A hooded man jumped the barricade and landed a curbstomp on Theory before putting him back in the ring. Paul, who hadn't gone to the back yet, chased the man through the crowd. As Theory pulled himself up, Knight delivered a BFT for the win.

Knight joins Randy Orton in the Chamber match. Orton defeated Aleister Black and Solo Sikoa to advance on"SmackDown". Knight last competed at the Elimination Chamber in 2024.