Seth Rollins 'Hates' WWE MITB Match

Although WWE Money In The Bank has been a fan favorite since it was introduced in 2005, not every wrestler who has competed for the briefcase has been fond of the match type, including former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. During season 2 of "WWE Unreal," Rollins outlined his hatred for Money In The Bank, explaining that the many factors involved makes the match unenjoyable to compete in.

"We have great producers, but I hate a Money In The Bank match. I hate them, as a participant, I hate them, cause it's not just you, one other person and a referee. You've got all these ladders so you add in the element of extreme danger. Everybody's got to be on point, the timing, everything from a safety standpoint, to a storytelling standpoint."

Despite Rollins not being a fan of Money In The Bank, he's arguably been one of the most successful with the briefcase in WWE history, having won the match twice in his career. Additionally, Rollins successfully cashed-in on both occasions to become world champion, first at WrestleMania 31 during the match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, and then again this past August at SummerSlam after CM Punk defeated GUNTHER for the gold. "The Visionary" also admitted that he can be a control freak, and when matches don't happen according to plan, like Money In The Bank 2025, he becomes frustrated.

