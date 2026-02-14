Former WWE Hardcore Champion Hated Working With Raven

Former WWE star Maven Huffman has recently come clean about why he didn't enjoy wrestling people like Kurt Angle and Jeff Hardy, but in the case of one former ECW star, his reasons were very different.

"One wrestler I did not like competing against was Raven. And the reason being? I wrestled him so early in my career," Huffman said during an episode of his podcast. "They put me on the road for my first ever loop of house shows – or untelevised events – and my opponent for that entire weekend would be Raven."

Huffman clarified that he faced Raven for three nights on a row, from Friday to Sunday, and while he considered Raven a legend and veteran, he believes Raven couldn't possibly have wanted to wrestle Huffman all weekend.

"There's no way he's excited when he saw my name next to his on the run sheet, but Raven thought ahead and he thought: I'm gonna teach this kid this weekend," Huffman said, noting that at the stage of his career, Raven called most of his matches in the ring and didn't rehearse backstage, which was daunting for the young Maven.

"At this time, I didn't know how to wrestle any match, but if I was comfortable wrestling one type of match, it was one that was pre-called," Huffman admitted. "I knew that I had the biggest learning curve of my life in front of a live crowd."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Maven Huffman YouTube channel and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.