Maven Was 'Terrified' Of Wrestling WWE HOFer Kurt Angle

There's many things that come to mind when one thinks about Kurt Angle; WWE Hall of Famer, TNA Hall of Famer, Olympic Gold Medalist, one of the greatest wrestlers of the past three decades, the list goes on. One thing most wouldn't associate with Angle, however, was a terrifying in-ring presence that intimidated his fellow workers. And yet, that's exactly what comes to mind for former WWE star Maven Huffman.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Maven listed some of the wrestlers he hated working with, which surprisingly included Angle. However, Maven clarified that it wasn't because Angle was a dangerous worker, but because Angle was an aggressive performer with the ability to do something dangerous.

"There's not many people that I've been actually terrified of to be in the ring with," Maven said. "Kurt, he was one of them. I mean, he's an Olympic Gold Medalist for goodness sake. And he is one of the human beings that if he wanted to rip my head off, he indeed could rip my head off, and there's truly nothing I could've done to stop him. Kurt's aggression is like no one else's, and he's the first person I can remember thinking to myself 'You were in the ring with men now.'

"There's an element of control you lose being in the ring with Kurt Angle. With most guys, the odds are usually even. In the case with Kurt, the odds are 100% on his side. Now Kurt was always a professional and never abused his authority or took liberties with me in any way. But I always knew that if he wanted to, he could, and there would not be one thing I can do to stop him."