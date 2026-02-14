David Otunga Looks Back On The End Of The Nexus

For a stable that began with so much promise, the original incarnation of Nexus ended with a whimper just several months later after John Cena's decisive victory over Nexus leader Wade Barrett at TLC. But while that match seemed to tie a bow on the Barrett led incarnation of the group, the fate of everyone else in the stable felt as though it was left up in the air. And according to one high end member of the stable, that was exactly the case.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel discussing "The New Nexus," former WWE star David Otunga described the time between Barrett's loss to Cena and the formation of "The New Nexus," with Otunga and others now under the leadership of CM Punk. According to Otunga, while none of the members of the group were aware of what was next, signals had been sent to them that suggested Otunga would be the focal point of the group, only for them to fall under Punk's lead instead.

"After that, we didn't know where we were going or what was next for us," Otunga said. "We just knew that Wade was out of the group. And we had been led to believe that eventually, I was going to be taking over the Nexus, and I would be leading the group.

"But we didn't know exactly when that was going to happen. It seemed like it made sense that it would happen right after we ousted Wade from the group. That would follow, but...we found out there were other plans. On January 3, 2011, CM Punk is here, he ousts Barrett from the group officially, and then starts initiations."