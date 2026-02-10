WWE's Seth Rollins Comments On Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

This past weekend, many WWE stars were seen at Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, with Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and Kofi Kingston all in attendance. In addition to the game, all three wrestlers also got to witness Puerto Rican singer and WWE star Bad Bunny's performance during the halftime show, and during a recent appearance on "Good Morning Football," Rollins shared his thoughts on the production.

After the halftime show, Bad Bunny quickly became a hot topic in political news, with there being a mixed reaction to a Puerto Rican artist performing during America's biggest game of the year, but Rollins went out of his way to credit the 31-year-old for making the show about building unity.

"I want to give a shout out to Bad Bunny, cause it was just awesome ... there was a lot of talk going into the halftime show," he explained. "At the end of the day, it was about unity. His message was about bringing people together. Love is stronger than hate. I just thought that was so beautiful and so powerful and it didn't matter where you come from, what your background was ... your religious background, anything, it was just about love. It was like, come as you are. Be a part of this and I thought that was beautiful and it was, that what's the Super Bowl is. That's what football is. You bring everybody together."

WWE star Logan Paul also praised Bad Bunny in response to his brother, Jake Paul, who publicly criticized the performance. Rollins also explained that he doesn't know one Bad Bunny song, but was in tears by the end of the halftime show.

