Bruce Prichard Compares Former Coach Nick Saban To WWE HOFer

It's hard not to see Pat McAfee everywhere these days between the former NFL star's popular, if controversial, radio show on ESPN, his appearances on ESPN "College GameDay," and his work as a commentator on with WWE. But despite all his work, and despite his connections to WWE, he is not WWE executive Bruce Prichard's favorite sports personality. That honor would go to McAfee's "College GameDay" co-host Nick Saban, though Prichard gave McAfee credit for evolving the legendary head coach's gruff personality during "Something to Wrestle."

"I love Pat McAfee, and Pat McAfee is great just in general," Prichard said. "But I think Pat McAfee has found the way to pull out that personality from Nick Saban. But Nick has gotten relaxed man, and holy cow, he is entertaining as hell. I will watch for the duo of Pat McAfee and Nick Saban, cause Nick...Nick is...he's got the credentials, and if he says it, by god, you better believe it."

With the discussion still focused on Saban, co-host Conrad Thompson asked Prichard who from WWE, past or present, was most comparable to Saban. Prichard wasn't able to come up with a conclusive fit, but after careful consideration, suggested that a WWE Hall of Fame announcer was the closest comp.

"Maybe Monsoon is going to be your closest thing to that, because he was just such a straight laced, right down the middle guy that was highly entertaining when given the opportunity," Prichard said. "So maybe Monsoon would fit the Nick Saban role."

