AEW's Jeff Jarrett Thinks AJ Styles Will Wrestle Again, Relationship With TKO Is Over

Since AJ Styles lost his career-threatening match to GUNTHER at the Royal Rumble and retired from WWE, there continues to be rumors that he's not finished with professional wrestling just yet. Whether it's returning to his stomping grounds in TNA, or debuting for AEW, many within the wrestling industry believe that Styles will have one final stint outside of WWE, including "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett, who is confident that "The Phenomenal One" will step inside the squared circle again.

"We have not seen the last of AJ Styles in the ring, and look, it may be a year, it may be two years ... I thought the finish to the match was done really well and both guys got over," he explained on "My World." "I think out of Goldberg, [John] Cena, and AJ, out of those three, I thought GUNTHER built more equity in the GUNTHER character by beating AJ than the others by far. And so, I think that was well done. But no, I don't think we've seen the last of it."

Jarrett continued to explain that he could see Styles return to WWE or TNA within two-five years, but believes that the main reason behind the 48-year-old's departure is due to what his co-host, Conrad Thompson, has said about TKO Group Holdings, who owns WWE, and how they manage talent.

"My gut tells me that AJ is out of that circle because of TKO's bottom line ... It just feels like TKO and him have parted ways, and I'm saying that based solely off of the history you've told me about TKO that they just kind of farm guys out."

Despite all recent speculation, Styles doesn't seem to be interested in returning to wrestling anytime soon, but would consider the idea of competing alongside his son if the opportunity arose.

