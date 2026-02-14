WWE's Liv Morgan Says The Judgment Day Has No Leader, Discusses Recruitment Process

Since its creation in 2022, several different figures have taken on a prominent role in The Judgment Day, though the stable has not had an official leader since Edge was removed from the faction. Although a few different wrestlers have stepped forward to take charge in the group, Liv Morgan recently reiterated to TMZ that she isn't taking orders from anybody.

"There actually is no leader of The Judgment Day," Morgan said when asked if Dominik Mysterio led the group. "We are all equals, but 'Daddy' Dom is our double champion."

Though she's remained attached to Mysterio since her return from injury, as of late, Morgan has butted heads with another member of The Judgment Day: Finn Balor. The two seem to be on decent terms for now, but that could change if Balor loses his rematch against CM Punk at WWE Elimination Chamber.

As for potential new members of the faction, Morgan left the door open for possibilities while also making it clear that they aren't accepting auditions. Instead, Morgan described it as more of a "recruitment process," meaning The Judgment Day will contact you first.

"Finn recruited JD [McDonagh], I recruited Raquel [Rodriguez], Finn also recruited Roxanne [Perez]," Morgan stated. "So it's kind of just like – you see something special in someone, and we have a little pow wow to see if we bring them in or not, and then we decide."

Perez is the latest addition to The Judgment Day, having joined last summer around the time Morgan was injured. Despite Perez growing suspiciously close to Mysterio during Morgan's absence, Perez and Morgan formed a tag team upon her return and even won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship together. Morgan also won the 2026 WWE Women's Royal Rumble, earning a singles title match at WrestleMania.

